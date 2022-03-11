Vorherige News: New Label-Sampler von Transcending Obscurity erhältlich



Members of the European Metal Festival Alliance (EMFA), have today launched a new â€˜Metal United' t-shirt, with all proceeds going to a recognized relief charity to aid Ukrainian people most in need in their current crisis.

The festivals taking part in this important fundraiser - Alcatraz Hard Rock & Metal Festival, Belgium; Art Mania Festival, Romania; Bloodstock Open Air, Great Britain; Brutal Assault, Czech Republic; Dynamo Metal Fest, Holland; Inferno Metal Festival, Norway; Into The Grave, Holland; Leyendas Del Rock, Spain; Midgardsblot, Norway; Motocultor Festival, France; Party.San Metal Open Air,

Germany; Resurrection Fest, Spain; and Summer Breeze Open Air, Germany - are all united against war and suppression, and welcome all people, no matter what country they are from, or what race or religion they are. The festivals want to make plain that they are not for Ukrainians and against Russians; that they wish most of all to just help people who are in need in these troubling times.

The t-shirt will be available at https://www.sbtix.de/produkte/45549-charity-shirt-for-ukraine for 16,66 Euro, with proceeds going to Music Saves UA.

Vlad Yaremchuk, Booker of Atlas Weekend Festival, co-initiators of Music Saves UA, states:

"We are the All-Ukrainian Association of Music Events, in peacetime we are the largest association of representatives of the music industry of our country.

Now, normal life in Ukraine has completely stopped. So, we are using all our resources and people to provide humanitarian help to our people who need it the most right now. Our team works 24/7 to help as many victims of this cruel war as possible.

Humanitarian help center has already been deployed on the premises of the Atlas venue in Kyiv. We are also working on setting up refugee assistance centers on the borders with Europe to facilitate a safe and robust infrastructure for hundreds of thousands of civilians fleeing the country. Our entire team is currently located in

multiple cities of Ukraine, and we are in close contact with volunteers, Ukrainian military, and humanitarian groups so we are aware of the current urgent needs on the ground and are ready to provide immediate help where it is most needed at this very moment.

Therefore, we need financial assistance urgently. For this we have organized a project aimed at raising funds for the humanitarian needs of the civilians in Ukraine.

We encourage you to not remain indifferent and to help Ukrainian families to survive this difficult time."

Adam Gregory from Bloodstock Festival on behalf of EMFA comments, "We all find ourselves shocked at recent events and wish to do all we can to aid in such harrowing times, All proceeds from the T-shirt will be going to support those in need and our thoughts are with everyone affected by war or suppression."

