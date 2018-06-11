6 Headbänga online
News

11.06.2018, 21:59 Uhr: Albumdetails von Kilmara

Kilmara werden am 31.08.2018 ihr neues Album Across The Realm Of Time via Roar Rock Of Angels Records auf den Markt bringen.

Kilmara - Across The Realm Of Time

Tracklist:
01. ...And Into The Realm
02. Purging Flames
03. The Silent Guide
04. The End Of The World
05. My Haven
06. Principles Of Hatred
07. The Forge
08. Disciples
09. I Shall Rise Again
10. Out From The Darkness...

Quelle: Rock'n'Growl Promotion

Lord Obirah

