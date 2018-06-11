Nächste News: Jungle Rot kündigen neues Album an

Kilmara werden am 31.08.2018 ihr neues Album Across The Realm Of Time via Roar Rock Of Angels Records auf den Markt bringen.

Tracklist:

01. ...And Into The Realm

02. Purging Flames

03. The Silent Guide

04. The End Of The World

05. My Haven

06. Principles Of Hatred

07. The Forge

08. Disciples

09. I Shall Rise Again

10. Out From The Darkness...

