Die brasilianischen Heavy/Thrash/Death Metaller Drowned werden am 15.06.2018 ihr neues Album 7th via Greyhaze Records auf den Markt bringen. Vorab kann man sich die Singles "Rage Before Some Hope" und "Murder, Sex, Hate And More" anhören.

Tracklist:

01. The Bitter Art Of Detestation

02. Rage Before Some Hope

03. Toothless Messiah

04. Murder, Sex, Hate And More...

05. Violent March Of Chaos

06. Damaged Wood Coffin

07. Elitist Heaven Ruled By Devil

08. Epidemic And God Selfishness

09. Timebomb Conscience

10. Krh317

11. Ministry Of National Inquisition

"Rage Before Some Hope":



"Murder, Sex, Hate And More"



Quelle: Clawhammer

0 KommentareLord Obirah

