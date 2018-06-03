News
03.06.2018, 22:44 Uhr: Albumdetails von Drowned
Die brasilianischen Heavy/Thrash/Death Metaller Drowned werden am 15.06.2018 ihr neues Album 7th via Greyhaze Records auf den Markt bringen. Vorab kann man sich die Singles "Rage Before Some Hope" und "Murder, Sex, Hate And More" anhören.
Tracklist:
01. The Bitter Art Of Detestation
02. Rage Before Some Hope
03. Toothless Messiah
04. Murder, Sex, Hate And More...
05. Violent March Of Chaos
06. Damaged Wood Coffin
07. Elitist Heaven Ruled By Devil
08. Epidemic And God Selfishness
09. Timebomb Conscience
10. Krh317
11. Ministry Of National Inquisition
