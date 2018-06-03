11 Headbänga online
News

03.06.2018, 22:44 Uhr: Albumdetails von Drowned

Die brasilianischen Heavy/Thrash/Death Metaller Drowned werden am 15.06.2018 ihr neues Album 7th via Greyhaze Records auf den Markt bringen. Vorab kann man sich die Singles "Rage Before Some Hope" und "Murder, Sex, Hate And More" anhören.

Drowned - 7th

Tracklist:
01. The Bitter Art Of Detestation
02. Rage Before Some Hope
03. Toothless Messiah
04. Murder, Sex, Hate And More...
05. Violent March Of Chaos
06. Damaged Wood Coffin
07. Elitist Heaven Ruled By Devil
08. Epidemic And God Selfishness
09. Timebomb Conscience
10. Krh317
11. Ministry Of National Inquisition

"Rage Before Some Hope":

"Murder, Sex, Hate And More"

Quelle: Clawhammer

