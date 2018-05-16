Nächste News: Redemption geben Details zu ihrem neuen Album Long Night's Journey Into Day bekannt

Die Symphonic Power Metaller Crossing Eternity werden am 15.06.2018 ihr neues Album The Rising World via Rockshots Records auf den Markt bringen.

Tracklist:

01. Crossing Eternity (4:22)

02. Ghost Of A Storm (4:30)

03. Sand In The Sky (4:35)

04. High Above The Crown (4:28)

05. Kingdome Come (4:05)

06. Embrace Your Voices (3:56)

07. Journey To The End Of Dreams (4:33)

08. Winter Poem (4:42)

09. Haunted (5:17)

10. Dreams Fall (4:56)

11. Angles Cry, Rainbows Hide (4:30)

12. Spirit Of The Forest (3:49)

13. War Of Gods (4:50)

Quelle: Asher Media Relations

