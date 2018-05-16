11 Headbänga online
News

Nächste News: Redemption geben Details zu ihrem neuen Album Long Night's Journey Into Day bekannt
Vorherige News: Video von Iron Fire: Redux (Coming Home)

16.05.2018, 21:54 Uhr: Albumdetails von Crossing Eternity

Die Symphonic Power Metaller Crossing Eternity werden am 15.06.2018 ihr neues Album The Rising World via Rockshots Records auf den Markt bringen.

Crossing Eternity - The Rising World

Tracklist:
01. Crossing Eternity (4:22)
02. Ghost Of A Storm (4:30)
03. Sand In The Sky (4:35)
04. High Above The Crown (4:28)
05. Kingdome Come (4:05)
06. Embrace Your Voices (3:56)
07. Journey To The End Of Dreams (4:33)
08. Winter Poem (4:42)
09. Haunted (5:17)
10. Dreams Fall (4:56)
11. Angles Cry, Rainbows Hide (4:30)
12. Spirit Of The Forest (3:49)
13. War Of Gods (4:50)

Quelle: Asher Media Relations

0 KommentareLord Obirah

