7 Headbänga online
Suche: Erweiterte Suche
Konzerte in München
und Umgebung (20)
23.05.2018 Bullet
29.05.2018 Fewjar
09.06.2018 Rockavaria Tag 1
14.06.2018 Aaargh Festival 2018
28.07.2018 Rock The King
07.08.2018 Armored Saint
Reviews (9971)
Hellwerk
Demonical
Owl Maker
Melechesh
Veiled
Greystone Canyon
Interviews (502)
Knights Of Thor
Xandria
Grave Digger
The Omniscient Eye
Ancient Rites
Devil's Train
Live-Berichte (674)
Arch Enemy
Death Angel
Iced Earth
Orden Ogan
Anthrax
Wacken Open Air 2017
Metal-Videos (2449)
Motorjesus
Obscura
Iron Fire
Striker
Tri State Corner
Hawthorne Heights
Navigation
Dahoam
Reviews
Interviews
Live-Berichte
Termine
Partykalender
Specials
Bilder
Links
Bandinfos
Locationinfos
Metal-Videos
Impressum
Kontakt
Reset Design
heavyhardes bei Twitter folgen
heavyhardes @ Myspace
Artikel des Tages
Review:
Doyle Airence

Interview:
Helrunar

Live-Bericht:
Summer Breeze

Video:
Darkfall
RSS RSS
Valid RSS News
Valid RSS Reviews
Valid RSS Interviews
Valid RSS Live-Berichte
Valid RSS Terminkalender
Valid RSS Videos
Atom Atom
[Valid Atom 1.0] News
[Valid Atom 1.0] Reviews
[Valid Atom 1.0] Interviews
[Valid Atom 1.0] Live-Berichte
[Valid Atom 1.0] Terminkalender
[Valid Atom 1.0] Videos
In eigener Sache

Valid XHTML 1.0 Transitional

Valid CSS!

Valid RSS

Valid Atom 1.0

 

News

Nächste News: Albumdetails von Dee Snider
Vorherige News: Albumdetails von Crossing Eternity

16.05.2018, 21:54 Uhr: Redemption geben Details zu ihrem neuen Album Long Night's Journey Into Day bekannt

Am 27. Juli erscheint Redemptions siebtes Album Long Night's Journey Into Day - ihr erstes, das von Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Primal Fear, Amaranthe, Doro, etc.) produziert wurde. Einen Vorgeschmack auf Long Night's Journey into Day bietet euch nun die Single "Little Men".

Redemption - Long Nights Journey Into Day

Tracklist:
01. Eyes You Dare Not Meet In Dreams
02. Someone Else's Problem
03. The Echo Chamber
04. Impermanent
05. Indulge In Color
06. Little Men
07. And Yet
08. The Last Of Me
09. New Year's Day
10. Long Night's Journey Into Day

Quelle: Metal Blade

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite

© www.heavyhardes.de

 