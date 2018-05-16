News
16.05.2018, 21:54 Uhr: Redemption geben Details zu ihrem neuen Album Long Night's Journey Into Day bekannt
Am 27. Juli erscheint Redemptions siebtes Album Long Night's Journey Into Day - ihr erstes, das von Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Primal Fear, Amaranthe, Doro, etc.) produziert wurde. Einen Vorgeschmack auf Long Night's Journey into Day bietet euch nun die Single "Little Men".
Tracklist:
01. Eyes You Dare Not Meet In Dreams
02. Someone Else's Problem
03. The Echo Chamber
04. Impermanent
05. Indulge In Color
06. Little Men
07. And Yet
08. The Last Of Me
09. New Year's Day
10. Long Night's Journey Into Day
