Am 27. Juli erscheint Redemptions siebtes Album Long Night's Journey Into Day - ihr erstes, das von Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Primal Fear, Amaranthe, Doro, etc.) produziert wurde. Einen Vorgeschmack auf Long Night's Journey into Day bietet euch nun die Single "Little Men".

Tracklist:

01. Eyes You Dare Not Meet In Dreams

02. Someone Else's Problem

03. The Echo Chamber

04. Impermanent

05. Indulge In Color

06. Little Men

07. And Yet

08. The Last Of Me

09. New Year's Day

10. Long Night's Journey Into Day

Quelle: Metal Blade

0 Kommentare

