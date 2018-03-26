Nächste News: Skeletal Remains veröffentlichen neues Musikvideo zu Seismic Abyss

Am 13.04.2018 erscheint das neue Album Exhumations Of Death And Horror von Human Compost. Die Platte wird via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions veröffentlicht.

Tracklist:

Degradation Of A Virgin Corpse

1. Asphixiating On Broken Glass

2. Hacksaw Head Removal

3. Overflowing Pitchers Of Pus

4. Prenatal Punching

5. Decomposed

6. Preteen Sex Machine

7. Vaginal Exsanguination

8. Reduced To Human Sludge

9. Degradation Of A Virgin Corpse

The Cold Flesh

10. The Cold Flesh

11. Fecal Mastication (Diarrhetic Ecstasy)

12. A Shrink Wrapped Corpse

13. Gnawing On The Stump

14. I Kill Everything I Fuck (GG Allin cover)

15. Twisted Mass Of Burnt Decay (Autopsy cover)

Reduced To Human Sludge

16. Reduced To Human Sludge

17. Decomposed

18. Cauterize Her Cunt

19. Carnage (Mayhem cover)

20. The Exorcist (Possessed cover)

Unreleased Promo

21. Death And Horror In The Labyrinths Below

22. Mutilate The Innocent

Bonus Track

23. Breakfast At The Manchester Morgue (Impetigo cover)

Quelle: Clawhammer

Lord Obirah

