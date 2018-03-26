News
26.03.2018, 21:49 Uhr: Neues Album von Human Compost
Am 13.04.2018 erscheint das neue Album Exhumations Of Death And Horror von Human Compost. Die Platte wird via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions veröffentlicht.
Tracklist:
Degradation Of A Virgin Corpse
1. Asphixiating On Broken Glass
2. Hacksaw Head Removal
3. Overflowing Pitchers Of Pus
4. Prenatal Punching
5. Decomposed
6. Preteen Sex Machine
7. Vaginal Exsanguination
8. Reduced To Human Sludge
9. Degradation Of A Virgin Corpse
The Cold Flesh
10. The Cold Flesh
11. Fecal Mastication (Diarrhetic Ecstasy)
12. A Shrink Wrapped Corpse
13. Gnawing On The Stump
14. I Kill Everything I Fuck (GG Allin cover)
15. Twisted Mass Of Burnt Decay (Autopsy cover)
Reduced To Human Sludge
16. Reduced To Human Sludge
17. Decomposed
18. Cauterize Her Cunt
19. Carnage (Mayhem cover)
20. The Exorcist (Possessed cover)
Unreleased Promo
21. Death And Horror In The Labyrinths Below
22. Mutilate The Innocent
Bonus Track
23. Breakfast At The Manchester Morgue (Impetigo cover)
