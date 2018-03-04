Nächste News: The Last Duel Lyric Video von De La Muerte

Die indischen Heavy Metaller Against Evil werden am 06.04.2018 ihr neues Album All Hail The King via Transcending Obscurity Records auf den Markt bringen. Vorab kann man sich das Video zu "Stand Up and Fight" anschauen.

__IMAGE__

Tracklist:

1. Enemy at the Gates

2. The Army of Four

3. All Hail the King

4. Stand Up and Fight!

5. Sentenced to Death (feat. Jeff Loomis)

6. Bad Luck

7. We Won't Stop

8. Gods of Metal

9. Mean Machine

Quelle: Transcending Obscurity Records

0 KommentareLord Obirah

