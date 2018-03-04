News
04.03.2018, 22:55 Uhr: Albumdetails von Against Evil
Die indischen Heavy Metaller Against Evil werden am 06.04.2018 ihr neues Album All Hail The King via Transcending Obscurity Records auf den Markt bringen. Vorab kann man sich das Video zu "Stand Up and Fight" anschauen.
Tracklist:
1. Enemy at the Gates
2. The Army of Four
3. All Hail the King
4. Stand Up and Fight!
5. Sentenced to Death (feat. Jeff Loomis)
6. Bad Luck
7. We Won't Stop
8. Gods of Metal
9. Mean Machine
Quelle: Transcending Obscurity Records