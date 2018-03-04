News
04.03.2018, 22:55 Uhr: Debüt von Wound Collector
Wound Collector werden am 24.03.2018 ihr neues Album Eternal Bloodcult über Profane Records veröffentlichen.
Tracklist:
01.Worship Of The Aton
02. Bloodcult
03. Recapturing The Throne
04. Crucifixion To The Inverted Cross
05. Divine Music, Unholy Flesh
06. History Of Torture
07. Hopelessness
08. Only Corpses Remain
Quelle: Reject Entertainment