04.03.2018, 22:55 Uhr: Debüt von Wound Collector

Wound Collector werden am 24.03.2018 ihr neues Album Eternal Bloodcult über Profane Records veröffentlichen.

Wound Collector - Eternal Bloodcult

Tracklist:
01.Worship Of The Aton
02. Bloodcult
03. Recapturing The Throne
04. Crucifixion To The Inverted Cross
05. Divine Music, Unholy Flesh
06. History Of Torture
07. Hopelessness
08. Only Corpses Remain

Quelle: Reject Entertainment

