Nächste News: Neues Harpyie Musikvideo: Die Glorreichen Sieben

Vorherige News: Neuer Song von Sentient Horror: Bled Dry By The Night



Wound Collector werden am 24.03.2018 ihr neues Album Eternal Bloodcult über Profane Records veröffentlichen.

Tracklist:

01.Worship Of The Aton

02. Bloodcult

03. Recapturing The Throne

04. Crucifixion To The Inverted Cross

05. Divine Music, Unholy Flesh

06. History Of Torture

07. Hopelessness

08. Only Corpses Remain

Quelle: Reject Entertainment

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite