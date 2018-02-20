11 Headbänga online
20.02.2018, 21:31 Uhr: Evolucija: Hunt - Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum

Am 30. März 2018 wird das neue Album Hunt der schweizerisch-serbischen Symphonic Metal Band Evolucija auf CD veröffentlicht.

Evolucija - Hunt

Tracklist:
01. Hunt
02. A Rose Without No Name
03. Velvet Cage
04. Poet
05. Reflections On A Blade
06. Portrait
07. How I Wish
08. Lonely
09. Remorse
10. Metamorphosis
Total Playing Time: 39:06 Min

Line-Up:
Ilana Marinjes-Von Arx - Vocals
DragišA Marinjes - Bass
Stevan Mileti&#263; - Guitars
Igor Miladinovi&#263; - Guitars
Goran (Shoki) Nikoli&#263; - Drums

Quelle: Pure Steel Records

