Am 30. März 2018 wird das neue Album Hunt der schweizerisch-serbischen Symphonic Metal Band Evolucija auf CD veröffentlicht.

Tracklist:

01. Hunt

02. A Rose Without No Name

03. Velvet Cage

04. Poet

05. Reflections On A Blade

06. Portrait

07. How I Wish

08. Lonely

09. Remorse

10. Metamorphosis

Total Playing Time: 39:06 Min

Line-Up:

Ilana Marinjes-Von Arx - Vocals

DragišA Marinjes - Bass

Stevan Miletić - Guitars

Igor Miladinović - Guitars

Goran (Shoki) Nikolić - Drums

Quelle: Pure Steel Records

Lord Obirah

