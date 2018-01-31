Nächste News: Borealis: Neues Album im März

Johansson & Speckmann werden am 30.03.2018 ihr neues Album From The Mouth Of Madness via Soulseller Records auf den Markt bringen. Vorab kann man sich schon mal den Track "The Demons Night" anhören.

Tracklist:

1. The Demons Night

2. Is This Just Virtual?

3. Remove The Creep

4. Condemned

5. Why Fear

6. Heal The Strain

7. The Heathen Of The Night

8. The Fallen Angel

9. Kill And Kill

Quelle: Sure Shot Worx

