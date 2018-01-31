8 Headbänga online
31.01.2018, 22:56 Uhr: Albumdetails von Johansson & Speckmann

Johansson & Speckmann werden am 30.03.2018 ihr neues Album From The Mouth Of Madness via Soulseller Records auf den Markt bringen. Vorab kann man sich schon mal den Track "The Demons Night" anhören.

Johansson Speckmann - From The Mouth Of Madness

Tracklist:
1. The Demons Night
2. Is This Just Virtual?
3. Remove The Creep
4. Condemned
5. Why Fear
6. Heal The Strain
7. The Heathen Of The Night
8. The Fallen Angel
9. Kill And Kill

