31.01.2018, 22:56 Uhr: Wolfen: Humanity...Sold Out! / Dont Trust The White - Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum
Am 16. Februar 2018 wird das Album Humanity...Sold Out! / Dont Trust The White der deutschen Power/Thrash Metal Band Wolfen auf Doppel CD veröffentlicht.
Tracklist:
CD 1 "Humanity...Sold Out!"
01. White Noise
02. Hollow Man
03. Sick Mind
04. The Uninvited Guest
05. Humanity...Sold Out
06. Restoration
07. Schwarz
08. Devils Paradise
09. Perfect Virus
10. On The Verge Of Tears
11. Mindless Clones
12. The Afterlife
13. The Godz Are Crying (Bonustrack)
CD 2 Dont Trust The White
01. Beyond The Surface
02. Burn In Hell
03. Wolfen
04. Terror
05. The Unexpected
06. Sound Crucifiction
07. Under The Blue Sky
08. The Great Day Of His Wrath
09. 2006
10. Caught In The Trap
11. The Last Judgement
Total Playing Time: 136:04 Min
Line-Up:
Humanity...Sold Out!
Andreas Von Lipinski - Vocals
Gernot Thiel - Bass
Björn Grüne - Guitars
Frank J. Noras - Guitars
Holger Bloempott - Drums
Guestvocals "Humanity...Sold Out" Gus Chambers
Don't Trust The White (Foto Schwarz/Weiß)
Andreas Von Lipinski - Vocals
Gernot Thiel - Bass
Björn Grüne - Guitars
Frank J. Noras - Guitars
Martin Below - Drums
Quelle: Pure Steel Records