Am 16. Februar 2018 wird das Album Humanity...Sold Out! / Dont Trust The White der deutschen Power/Thrash Metal Band Wolfen auf Doppel CD veröffentlicht.

Tracklist:

CD 1 "Humanity...Sold Out!"

01. White Noise

02. Hollow Man

03. Sick Mind

04. The Uninvited Guest

05. Humanity...Sold Out

06. Restoration

07. Schwarz

08. Devils Paradise

09. Perfect Virus

10. On The Verge Of Tears

11. Mindless Clones

12. The Afterlife

13. The Godz Are Crying (Bonustrack)

CD 2 Dont Trust The White

01. Beyond The Surface

02. Burn In Hell

03. Wolfen

04. Terror

05. The Unexpected

06. Sound Crucifiction

07. Under The Blue Sky

08. The Great Day Of His Wrath

09. 2006

10. Caught In The Trap

11. The Last Judgement

Total Playing Time: 136:04 Min

Line-Up:

Humanity...Sold Out!

Andreas Von Lipinski - Vocals

Gernot Thiel - Bass

Björn Grüne - Guitars

Frank J. Noras - Guitars

Holger Bloempott - Drums

Guestvocals "Humanity...Sold Out" Gus Chambers

Don't Trust The White (Foto Schwarz/Weiß)

Andreas Von Lipinski - Vocals

Gernot Thiel - Bass

Björn Grüne - Guitars

Frank J. Noras - Guitars

Martin Below - Drums

Quelle: Pure Steel Records

0 Kommentare

