Nächste News: Wolfen: Humanity...Sold Out! / Dont Trust The White - Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum

Vorherige News: Album und Video von The Abscence



Primordial kündigen neues Album Exile Amongst The Ruins an

Die irischen Pagan-Metal-Götter Primordial veröffentlichen am 30. März ihr neues Album Exile Amongst The Ruins über Metal Blade Records. Vorab kann man sich das Video zu "Stolen Years" ansehen.

Tracklist:

1. Nail Their Tongues

2. To Hell or the Hangman

3. Where Lie the Gods

4. Exile Amongst the Ruins

5. Upon Our Spiritual Deathbed

6. Stolen Years

7. Sunken Lungs

8. Last Call

Quelle: Metal Blade

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite