31.01.2018, 22:56 Uhr: Primordial kündigen neues Album Exile Amongst The Ruins an

Die irischen Pagan-Metal-Götter Primordial veröffentlichen am 30. März ihr neues Album Exile Amongst The Ruins über Metal Blade Records. Vorab kann man sich das Video zu "Stolen Years" ansehen.

Primordial - Exile Amongst The Ruins

Tracklist:
1. Nail Their Tongues
2. To Hell or the Hangman
3. Where Lie the Gods
4. Exile Amongst the Ruins
5. Upon Our Spiritual Deathbed
6. Stolen Years
7. Sunken Lungs
8. Last Call

Quelle: Metal Blade

