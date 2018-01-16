11 Headbänga online
19.01.2018 Iced Earth
20.01.2018 Iced Earth
21.01.2018 EMP Persistence Tour 2018
24.01.2018 Thunder
24.01.2018 Batushka
25.01.2018 Hämatom
25.01.2018 Grizzly
Review:
Black Reign

Interview:
Sunstorm

Live-Bericht:
Summer Breeze

Video:
Schandmaul
News

16.01.2018, 22:07 Uhr: Empiresfall: A Piece To The Blind - Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum

Am 16. Februar 2018 wird das neue Album A Piece To The Blind der deutschen Thrash Metal Band Empiresfall auf CD erscheinen.

Empiresfall - A Piece To The Blind

Tracklist:
1. The Descendant
2. Betrayers
3. In Decay
4. Blood From The Sky
5. Bloodshed And Chaos
6. Wasteland
7. Enemy Of Mine
8. A Piece To The Blind
Total Playing Time: 28:51 Min

Line-Up:
Norman Yu (C/O Franky Chigetti) - Vocals, Guitars
Alex "Mad" Bäm - Guitars
Dennis Gundelach - Bass
Nico Steffens - Drums

Quelle: Pure Steel Records

Lord Obirah

