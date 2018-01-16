Nächste News: Single von Xenosis: The Projector

Empiresfall: A Piece To The Blind - Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum

Am 16. Februar 2018 wird das neue Album A Piece To The Blind der deutschen Thrash Metal Band Empiresfall auf CD erscheinen.

Tracklist:

1. The Descendant

2. Betrayers

3. In Decay

4. Blood From The Sky

5. Bloodshed And Chaos

6. Wasteland

7. Enemy Of Mine

8. A Piece To The Blind

Total Playing Time: 28:51 Min

Line-Up:

Norman Yu (C/O Franky Chigetti) - Vocals, Guitars

Alex "Mad" Bäm - Guitars

Dennis Gundelach - Bass

Nico Steffens - Drums

Quelle: Pure Steel Records

