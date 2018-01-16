12 Headbänga online
Suche: Erweiterte Suche
MinKonzerte in München
und Umgebung (71)
19.01.2018 Iced Earth
20.01.2018 Iced Earth
21.01.2018 EMP Persistence Tour 2018
24.01.2018 Thunder
24.01.2018 Batushka
25.01.2018 Hämatom
25.01.2018 Grizzly
MinReviews (9942)
MinInterviews (502)
MinLive-Berichte (672)
MinMetal-Videos (2417)
MinNavigation
MinKommentare
MinArtikel des Tages
Review:
Black Reign

Interview:
Sunstorm

Live-Bericht:
Summer Breeze

Video:
Schandmaul
MinRSS RSS
MinAtom Atom
MinIn eigener Sache

Valid XHTML 1.0 Transitional

Valid CSS!

Valid RSS

Valid Atom 1.0

 

News

Nächste News: Black Sails Video von Aetherian
Vorherige News: Albumdetails von Öblivion

16.01.2018, 22:57 Uhr: Visigoth verkünden Details zum neuen Album Conqueror's Oath

Am 9. Februar veröffentlichen die Salt Lake City Metal Champions Visigoth ihr neues Album Conqueror's Oath via Metal Blade Records. Um einen ersten Eindruck von Conqueror's Oath zu gewinnen, könnt ihr die erste Single "Warrior Queen" jetzt bei Metal Blade streamen.

Visigoth - Conquerors Oath

Tracklist:
1. Steel and Silver
2. Warrior Queen
3. Outlive Them All
4. Hammerforged
5. Traitor's Gate
6. Salt City
7. Blades in the Night
8. The Conqueror's Oath

Quelle: Metal Blade

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite

© www.heavyhardes.de

 