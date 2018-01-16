Nächste News: Black Sails Video von Aetherian

Am 9. Februar veröffentlichen die Salt Lake City Metal Champions Visigoth ihr neues Album Conqueror's Oath via Metal Blade Records. Um einen ersten Eindruck von Conqueror's Oath zu gewinnen, könnt ihr die erste Single "Warrior Queen" jetzt bei Metal Blade streamen.

Tracklist:

1. Steel and Silver

2. Warrior Queen

3. Outlive Them All

4. Hammerforged

5. Traitor's Gate

6. Salt City

7. Blades in the Night

8. The Conqueror's Oath

Quelle: Metal Blade

0 Kommentare

