16.01.2018, 22:57 Uhr: Albumdetails von Öblivion
Öblivion werden am 23.02.2018 ihr neues Album Resilience via Roar Rock Of Angels Records auf den Markt bringen.
Tracklist:
01. Spectral Warrior
02. Honor And Glory
03. In The Arms Of A Queen
04. Bells From Babylon
05. Shine In My Galaxy
06. I Throught I Was A King
07. Evil Spell
08. Punished By The Crowd
09. Facing The Enemies
10. Race Is On
11. Dreamers Believers
DVD (Live at Leym'Fest):
01. Spectral Warrior
02. Evil Spell
03. In The Arms Of A Queen
04. Shine In My Galaxy
05. Eternal Winter
06. Cosmovision
07. I Thought I Was A King
08. Honor And Glory
09. Bells From Babylon
10. Lord Of The Sky
11. Dreamers, Believers
Quelle: Rock'n'Growl Promotion