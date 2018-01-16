10 Headbänga online
Suche: Erweiterte Suche
MinKonzerte in München
und Umgebung (71)
19.01.2018 Iced Earth
20.01.2018 Iced Earth
21.01.2018 EMP Persistence Tour 2018
24.01.2018 Thunder
24.01.2018 Batushka
25.01.2018 Hämatom
25.01.2018 Grizzly
MinReviews (9942)
MinInterviews (502)
MinLive-Berichte (672)
MinMetal-Videos (2417)
MinNavigation
MinKommentare
MinArtikel des Tages
Review:
Black Reign

Interview:
Sunstorm

Live-Bericht:
Summer Breeze

Video:
Schandmaul
MinRSS RSS
MinAtom Atom
MinIn eigener Sache

Valid XHTML 1.0 Transitional

Valid CSS!

Valid RSS

Valid Atom 1.0

 

News

Nächste News: Visigoth verkünden Details zum neuen Album Conqueror's Oath
Vorherige News: Single von Black Space Riders: Lovely Lovelie

16.01.2018, 22:57 Uhr: Albumdetails von Öblivion

Öblivion werden am 23.02.2018 ihr neues Album Resilience via Roar Rock Of Angels Records auf den Markt bringen.

Oblivion - Resilience

Tracklist:
01. Spectral Warrior
02. Honor And Glory
03. In The Arms Of A Queen
04. Bells From Babylon
05. Shine In My Galaxy
06. I Throught I Was A King
07. Evil Spell
08. Punished By The Crowd
09. Facing The Enemies
10. Race Is On
11. Dreamers Believers

DVD (Live at Leym'Fest):
01. Spectral Warrior
02. Evil Spell
03. In The Arms Of A Queen
04. Shine In My Galaxy
05. Eternal Winter
06. Cosmovision
07. I Thought I Was A King
08. Honor And Glory
09. Bells From Babylon
10. Lord Of The Sky
11. Dreamers, Believers

Quelle: Rock'n'Growl Promotion

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite

© www.heavyhardes.de

 