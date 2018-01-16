Nächste News: Visigoth verkünden Details zum neuen Album Conqueror's Oath

Öblivion werden am 23.02.2018 ihr neues Album Resilience via Roar Rock Of Angels Records auf den Markt bringen.

Tracklist:

01. Spectral Warrior

02. Honor And Glory

03. In The Arms Of A Queen

04. Bells From Babylon

05. Shine In My Galaxy

06. I Throught I Was A King

07. Evil Spell

08. Punished By The Crowd

09. Facing The Enemies

10. Race Is On

11. Dreamers Believers

DVD (Live at Leym'Fest):

01. Spectral Warrior

02. Evil Spell

03. In The Arms Of A Queen

04. Shine In My Galaxy

05. Eternal Winter

06. Cosmovision

07. I Thought I Was A King

08. Honor And Glory

09. Bells From Babylon

10. Lord Of The Sky

11. Dreamers, Believers

Quelle: Rock'n'Growl Promotion

0 Kommentare

