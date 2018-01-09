6 Headbänga online
09.01.2018, 22:00 Uhr: KB36: Fake Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum

Am 26. Januar 2018 wird das neue Album Fake der russischen Hard Rock Band KB36 auf CD erscheinen.

KB36 - Fake

Tracklist:
01. Fake
02. Who Cares
03. Slow Motion
04. Walk And Glow
05. Mashrooms
06. On The Floor
07. Rock The Boat
08. Seven Rules
09. Going Through Hell
10. Give Me More
11. Get Out Of Here
Total Playing Time: 47:32 Min

Line-Up:
Tengiz - Vocals
Oleg - Solo Guitars
Igor - Bass
Anton - Drums
Artyom - Bass

