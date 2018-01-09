Nächste News: Asenblut: Neue EP im Februar

Am 26. Januar 2018 wird das neue Album Fake der russischen Hard Rock Band KB36 auf CD erscheinen.

Tracklist:

01. Fake

02. Who Cares

03. Slow Motion

04. Walk And Glow

05. Mashrooms

06. On The Floor

07. Rock The Boat

08. Seven Rules

09. Going Through Hell

10. Give Me More

11. Get Out Of Here

Total Playing Time: 47:32 Min

Line-Up:

Tengiz - Vocals

Oleg - Solo Guitars

Igor - Bass

Anton - Drums

Artyom - Bass

Quelle: Pure Steel Records

0 Kommentare

