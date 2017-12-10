8 Headbänga online
Suche: Erweiterte Suche
MinKonzerte in München
und Umgebung (22)
11.12.2017 Beyond The Black
13.12.2017 Steve'n'Seagulls
16.12.2017 Dirkschneider
21.12.2017 Bonfire
21.12.2017 Dirkschneider
22.12.2017 Bonfire
22.12.2017 Stahlzeit - Tribute To Rammstein
MinReviews (9928)
MinInterviews (502)
MinLive-Berichte (670)
MinMetal-Videos (2412)
MinNavigation
MinKommentare
MinArtikel des Tages
Review:
Grave Digger

Interview:
Munarheim

Live-Bericht:
Kilmara

Video:
In Flames
MinRSS RSS
MinAtom Atom
MinIn eigener Sache

Valid XHTML 1.0 Transitional

Valid CSS!

Valid RSS

Valid Atom 1.0

 

News

Nächste News: Albumdetails von Savage Machine
Vorherige News: Darkfall veröffentlichen The Way Of Victory Lyric Video

10.12.2017, 21:58 Uhr: Albumdetails von Random Eyes

Random Eyes werden am 19.01.2018 ihr neues Album Grieve No More via Rock'N'Growl Records auf den Markt bringen.

Random Eyes - Grieve No More

Tracklist:
01. Trail Of Tears
02. Myopathy
03. Grieve No More
04. Fates Loves The Fearless
05. 2 Worlds Collide
06. Damnation
07. Do What Thou Wilt
08. Never Too Late
09. Scar
10. The Final Quest

Quelle: Rock'n'Growl Promotion

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite

© www.heavyhardes.de

 