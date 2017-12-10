News
10.12.2017, 21:58 Uhr: Albumdetails von Random Eyes
Random Eyes werden am 19.01.2018 ihr neues Album Grieve No More via Rock'N'Growl Records auf den Markt bringen.
Tracklist:
01. Trail Of Tears
02. Myopathy
03. Grieve No More
04. Fates Loves The Fearless
05. 2 Worlds Collide
06. Damnation
07. Do What Thou Wilt
08. Never Too Late
09. Scar
10. The Final Quest
Quelle: Rock'n'Growl Promotion