Random Eyes werden am 19.01.2018 ihr neues Album Grieve No More via Rock'N'Growl Records auf den Markt bringen.

Tracklist:

01. Trail Of Tears

02. Myopathy

03. Grieve No More

04. Fates Loves The Fearless

05. 2 Worlds Collide

06. Damnation

07. Do What Thou Wilt

08. Never Too Late

09. Scar

10. The Final Quest

Quelle: Rock'n'Growl Promotion

