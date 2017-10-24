News
24.10.2017, 22:22 Uhr: Neues Album von Arrayan Path
Am 17.11.2017 erscheint das neue Album Dawn Of Aquarius von Arrayan Path. Die Platte wird via Pitch Black Records veröffentlicht.
Tracklist:
01. Equilibrium
02. The Flower Born Of Itself
03. Dark Daughter Of The Snake
04. The Hundred Names Of Kali Ma
05. So It Shall Be Written
06. She Who Is Primordial Wisdom
07. Dawn Of Aquarius
08. Cremation Grounds
09. Empress (Reality Of All The Threes)
10. Lotus Eyes
11. The Eleventh Mantra
12. Guardian Angel
13. Garland Of Skulls
Quelle: Pitch Black Records