Am 17.11.2017 erscheint das neue Album Dawn Of Aquarius von Arrayan Path. Die Platte wird via Pitch Black Records veröffentlicht.

Tracklist:

01. Equilibrium

02. The Flower Born Of Itself

03. Dark Daughter Of The Snake

04. The Hundred Names Of Kali Ma

05. So It Shall Be Written

06. She Who Is Primordial Wisdom

07. Dawn Of Aquarius

08. Cremation Grounds

09. Empress (Reality Of All The Threes)

10. Lotus Eyes

11. The Eleventh Mantra

12. Guardian Angel

13. Garland Of Skulls

Quelle: Pitch Black Records

Lord Obirah

