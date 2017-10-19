Nächste News: Communic präsentieren Where Echoes Gather in Bild und Ton

Vorherige News: Single von Terminal Function: Chiral Ghostchiral Ghost



Italiens Folk Power Metal-Helden Elvenking kündigen lautstark ihr neues Album Secrets Of The Magick Grimoire an, welches am 10. November das Licht der Plattenläden erblicken soll.

Den Vorgeschmack in Form von "Draugen's Maelstrom" gibt es jetzt bereits.

Tracklist:

01. Invoking The Woodland Spirit

02. Draugen's Maelstrom

03. The One We Shall Follow

04. The Horned Ghost And The Sorcerer

05. A Grain Of Truth

06. The Wolves Will Be Howling Your Name

07. 3 Ways To Magick

08. Straight Inside Your Winter

09. The Voynich Manuscript'

10. Summon The Dawn Light

11. At The Court Of The Wild Hunt

12. A Cloak Of Dusk

Bonustracks Digipak & Vinyl:

13. Petalstorm

14. The Open Breach

15. Jigsaw Puzzle (2010 Version)

16. Skywards (2008 Version)

Quelle: AFM Records

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite