19.10.2017, 22:04 Uhr: Elvenking: Draugen's Maelstrom Lyric Video
Italiens Folk Power Metal-Helden Elvenking kündigen lautstark ihr neues Album Secrets Of The Magick Grimoire an, welches am 10. November das Licht der Plattenläden erblicken soll.
Den Vorgeschmack in Form von "Draugen's Maelstrom" gibt es jetzt bereits.
Tracklist:
01. Invoking The Woodland Spirit
02. Draugen's Maelstrom
03. The One We Shall Follow
04. The Horned Ghost And The Sorcerer
05. A Grain Of Truth
06. The Wolves Will Be Howling Your Name
07. 3 Ways To Magick
08. Straight Inside Your Winter
09. The Voynich Manuscript'
10. Summon The Dawn Light
11. At The Court Of The Wild Hunt
12. A Cloak Of Dusk
Bonustracks Digipak & Vinyl:
13. Petalstorm
14. The Open Breach
15. Jigsaw Puzzle (2010 Version)
16. Skywards (2008 Version)
Quelle: AFM Records