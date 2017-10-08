5 Headbänga online
News

08.10.2017, 22:43 Uhr: Touchdown: Don't Let Time Stand Still Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum

Am 27. Oktober 2017 wird das Album Don't Let Time Stand Still der kanadischen Heavy Metal Band Touchdown auf CD veröffentlicht.

Touchdown - Dont Let Time Stand Still

Tracklist:
1. Heart On The Line
2. Don'T Let Time Stand Still
3. Looking For Traces
4. She Calls My Name
5. 3klos Fm 95,5 Local Music Show_Rm (Bonustrack, Radioshow)
6. 2kik-Fm 107 - Backstage_Rm (Bonustrack, Radioshow)
7. 1cjay-Fm 92 - Made In Calgary_Rm (Bonustrack, Radioshow)
8. Kik-Fm 107 Backstage - Band History_Rm (Bonustrack, Interview)
Playing Time: 54:03 Min

Line-Up:
Dave Temple - Guitars
Dennis Matechuk - Vocals
Perry Segal - Drums
Murray Temple - Bass
Ted Alexander - Keyboards

Quelle: Pure Steel Records

