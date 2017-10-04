News
04.10.2017, 23:06 Uhr: Under The Church: Neues Album im Anmarsch
Am 10.11.2017 erscheint das neue Album Supernatural Punishment von Under The Church. Die Platte wird via Pulverised Records veröffentlicht.
Tracklist:
1. The Stygian Horror
2. Supernatural Punishment
3. Ancient Ritual
4. Staircase To Hell
5. Vitalizing Funeral
6. The Death Of Innocence
7. Crypt Of Pelvises
8. Wretched Disfigurement
9. Silence Of The Shadows
Quelle: Sure Shot Worx