Review:
Storm

Interview:
The Batallion

Live-Bericht:
Delain

Video:
Terror
News

04.10.2017, 23:06 Uhr: Under The Church: Neues Album im Anmarsch

Am 10.11.2017 erscheint das neue Album Supernatural Punishment von Under The Church. Die Platte wird via Pulverised Records veröffentlicht.

Under The Church - Supernatural Punishment

Tracklist:
1. The Stygian Horror
2. Supernatural Punishment
3. Ancient Ritual
4. Staircase To Hell
5. Vitalizing Funeral
6. The Death Of Innocence
7. Crypt Of Pelvises
8. Wretched Disfigurement
9. Silence Of The Shadows

Quelle: Sure Shot Worx

Quelle: Sure Shot Worx

