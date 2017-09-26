News
Nächste News: Terror Empire veröffentlichen neues Musikvideo zu Burn The Flags
Vorherige News: Trallery veröffentlichen neues Musikvideo zu Abominate
26.09.2017, 22:20 Uhr: Tragul launchen Lyric Video zu Into The Heart Of The Sun
Die Melodic Allstar Metaller Tragul stellen den Song "Into The Heart Of The Sun" im zugehörigen Lyric Video vor.
Tragul sind:
Zuberoa Aznarez (Vocals) -Diabulus In MusicaA
Adrian Benegas (Keyboards) - Pergana
Steve Conley (Guitars) - Flotsam And Jetsam
Oliver Holzwarth (Bass) - Blind Guardian, Tarja
Alex Holzwarth (Drums) - Rhapsody, Serious Black
Quelle: Rock'n'Growl Promotion