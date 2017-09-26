8 Headbänga online
News

26.09.2017, 22:20 Uhr: Tragul launchen Lyric Video zu Into The Heart Of The Sun

Die Melodic Allstar Metaller Tragul stellen den Song "Into The Heart Of The Sun" im zugehörigen Lyric Video vor.

Tragul sind:
Zuberoa Aznarez (Vocals) -Diabulus In MusicaA
Adrian Benegas (Keyboards) - Pergana
Steve Conley (Guitars) - Flotsam And Jetsam
Oliver Holzwarth (Bass) - Blind Guardian, Tarja
Alex Holzwarth (Drums) - Rhapsody, Serious Black

Quelle: Rock'n'Growl Promotion

0 Kommentare

