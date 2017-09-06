Vorherige News: Ensiferum launchen live Akustikversion von Two Of Spades



Eine von Europas führenden und beliebtesten Prog Metal-Bands ist endlich zurück! Die Norweger Communic haben mit ihren vorherigen Studioalben Conspiracy In Mind (2005), Waves Of Visual Decay (2006), Payment Of Existance (2008) und The Bottom Deep (2011), die alle über Nuclear Blast veröffentlicht wurden, einen bleibenden Eindruck in der Szene hinterlassen. Mit Where Echoes Gather (27.10.2017) bestätigt und unterstreicht die Band ihren außergewöhnlichen Status.

Tracklist:

01. The Pulse of the Earth (Part 1 - The Magnetic Center)

02. The Pulse of the Earth (Part 2 - Impact Of The Wave)

03. Where Echoes Gather (Part 1 - Beneath The Giant)

04. Where Echoes Gather (Part 2 - The Underground Swine)

05. Moondance

06. Where History Lives

07. Black Flag of Hate

08. The Claws Of The Sea (Part 1 - Journey Into The Source)

09. The Claws Of The Sea (Part 2 - The First Moment)

Bonustracks:

10. Watching It All Disappear (Live In Studio 2017)

11. At Dewy Prime (Live In Studio 2017)

12. Waves Of Visual Decay (Acoustic Live Version - 10th Anniversary Concert)

