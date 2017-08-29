Nächste News: Albumstream von Inanimate Existence

Am 22. September 2017 wird das neue Album Touching Infinity von Sorrows Path auf CD erscheinen.



Tracklist:

01. Intro To Infinity

02. Fantasies Will Never Die

03. Leneh

04. My Chosen God

05. Metaphysical Song

06. The Subconscious

07. Beauty

08. Forgiveness

09. Revival Of Feminine Grandeur

10. Touching Infinity

Total Playing Time: 37:21 Min

Line-Up:

Stavros Giannakos - Bass

Angelos Ioannidis - Vocals

Fotis Mountouris - Drums

Kostas Salomidis - Guitars

George Vichos - Guitars

Quelle: Pure Steel Records

0 KommentareLord Obirah

