News
29.08.2017, 22:29 Uhr: Sorrows Path: Touching Infinity Cover, Tracklist, Veröffentlichungsdatum
Am 22. September 2017 wird das neue Album Touching Infinity von Sorrows Path auf CD erscheinen.
Tracklist:
01. Intro To Infinity
02. Fantasies Will Never Die
03. Leneh
04. My Chosen God
05. Metaphysical Song
06. The Subconscious
07. Beauty
08. Forgiveness
09. Revival Of Feminine Grandeur
10. Touching Infinity
Total Playing Time: 37:21 Min
Line-Up:
Stavros Giannakos - Bass
Angelos Ioannidis - Vocals
Fotis Mountouris - Drums
Kostas Salomidis - Guitars
George Vichos - Guitars
Quelle: Pure Steel Records