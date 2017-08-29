Vorherige News: Albumdetails von The Spirit



Necrotted haben den ersten Brecher ihres neuen Albums in die Welt gedonnert, die Single "Hunted Down The Crown". Worldwide Warfare ist das dritte Album der Süddeutschen Death Metaller und wird am 27.10.2017 via Rising Nemesis Records erscheinen.

Tracklist:

01. Worldwide

02. No War But Class War

03. Hunt Down The Crown

04. Vile Vermin

05. The Lost Ones

06. My Foray, Your Decay

07. Unity Front

08. Our Dominion

09. Babylon

10. Forlorn Planet

