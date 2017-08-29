News
Vorherige News: Albumdetails von The Spirit
29.08.2017, 22:29 Uhr: Necrotted: Erste Single von Worldwide Warfare online
Necrotted haben den ersten Brecher ihres neuen Albums in die Welt gedonnert, die Single "Hunted Down The Crown". Worldwide Warfare ist das dritte Album der Süddeutschen Death Metaller und wird am 27.10.2017 via Rising Nemesis Records erscheinen.
Tracklist:
01. Worldwide
02. No War But Class War
03. Hunt Down The Crown
04. Vile Vermin
05. The Lost Ones
06. My Foray, Your Decay
07. Unity Front
08. Our Dominion
09. Babylon
10. Forlorn Planet
Quelle: Metal Promotions