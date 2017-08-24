13 Headbänga online
24.08.2017, 22:52 Uhr: Albumdetails von Serenity

Serenity werden am 27. Oktober 2017 ihr neues Album Lionheart via Napalm Records auf den Markt bringen.

__IMAGE__

Tracklist:
01. Deus Lo Vult
02. United
03. Lionheart
04. Hero
05. Rising High
06. Heaven
07. King's Landing
08. Eternal Victory
09. Stand And Fight
10. The Fortress (Of Blood And Sand)
11. Empire
12. My Fantasy
13. The Final Crusade

Quelle: Napalm Records

