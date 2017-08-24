Nächste News: Neuer Song von Indignity: Consumed By Anhedonia

Serenity werden am 27. Oktober 2017 ihr neues Album Lionheart via Napalm Records auf den Markt bringen.

__IMAGE__

Tracklist:

01. Deus Lo Vult

02. United

03. Lionheart

04. Hero

05. Rising High

06. Heaven

07. King's Landing

08. Eternal Victory

09. Stand And Fight

10. The Fortress (Of Blood And Sand)

11. Empire

12. My Fantasy

13. The Final Crusade

Quelle: Napalm Records

