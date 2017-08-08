Nächste News: Khadath Al Khold Video von Xaon

Die britische Rock Legende Ufo wird am 29.09.2017 ihr erstes Coveralbum The Salentino Cuts veröffentlichen. Freu euch auf Neuinterpretationen von u.a. Mad Seasons's "River Of Deceit," John Mellencamp's "Paper In Fire" und Bill Withers' "Ain't No Sunshine" oder The Yardbirds' "Heartful Of Soul" und ZZ Top's "Just Got Paid".

Tracklist:

01. Heartful Of Soul

02. Break On Through (To The Other Side)

03. River Of Deceit

04. The Pusher

05. Paper In Fire

06. Rock Candy

07. Mississippi Queen

08. Ain't No Sunshine

09. Honey-Bee

10. Too Rolling Stoned

11. Just Got Paid

12. It's My Life

Quelle: Glass Onyon PR

0 KommentareLord Obirah

