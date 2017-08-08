6 Headbänga online
MinIn eigener Sache

News

08.08.2017, 23:29 Uhr: Erstes Coveralbum von Ufo

Die britische Rock Legende Ufo wird am 29.09.2017 ihr erstes Coveralbum The Salentino Cuts veröffentlichen. Freu euch auf Neuinterpretationen von u.a. Mad Seasons's "River Of Deceit," John Mellencamp's "Paper In Fire" und Bill Withers' "Ain't No Sunshine" oder The Yardbirds' "Heartful Of Soul" und ZZ Top's "Just Got Paid".

Ufo - The Salentino Cuts

Tracklist:
01. Heartful Of Soul
02. Break On Through (To The Other Side)
03. River Of Deceit
04. The Pusher
05. Paper In Fire
06. Rock Candy
07. Mississippi Queen
08. Ain't No Sunshine
09. Honey-Bee
10. Too Rolling Stoned
11. Just Got Paid
12. It's My Life

Quelle: Glass Onyon PR

0 KommentareLord Obirah

