Nächste News: Video von Hundred Suns: Amaranthine
Vorherige News: Neuer Song von Mordatorium: Biting Cold

27.07.2017, 22:32 Uhr: Diechotomy enthüllen Cover und Tracklist für das selbstbetitelte Debütalbum

Die italienische Death Metal Band Diechotomy enthülltt das Cover-Artwork und Tracklist zu ihrem selbstbetitelten Debütalbum.

Diechotomy

Tracklist:
1. "Intro"
2. "Nychtophobia"
3. "Dichotomy"
4. "Where Is Your God"
5. "The Undertaker"
6. "No Blame No Gain" (Golden Rusk cover)
7. "Time To Die"
8. "Countdown"
9. "Outro"

Quelle: Cr.Art.Music.Lab

