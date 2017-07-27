Nächste News: Video von Hundred Suns: Amaranthine

Die italienische Death Metal Band Diechotomy enthülltt das Cover-Artwork und Tracklist zu ihrem selbstbetitelten Debütalbum.

Tracklist:

1. "Intro"

2. "Nychtophobia"

3. "Dichotomy"

4. "Where Is Your God"

5. "The Undertaker"

6. "No Blame No Gain" (Golden Rusk cover)

7. "Time To Die"

8. "Countdown"

9. "Outro"

Quelle: Cr.Art.Music.Lab

0 KommentareLord Obirah

