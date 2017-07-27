News
27.07.2017, 22:32 Uhr: Diechotomy enthüllen Cover und Tracklist für das selbstbetitelte Debütalbum
Die italienische Death Metal Band Diechotomy enthülltt das Cover-Artwork und Tracklist zu ihrem selbstbetitelten Debütalbum.
Tracklist:
1. "Intro"
2. "Nychtophobia"
3. "Dichotomy"
4. "Where Is Your God"
5. "The Undertaker"
6. "No Blame No Gain" (Golden Rusk cover)
7. "Time To Die"
8. "Countdown"
9. "Outro"
Quelle: Cr.Art.Music.Lab