20.07.2017, 23:03 Uhr: Ensiferum geben Details zum neuen Album Two Paths preis
Am 15. September erscheint Ensiferums siebtes Album Two Paths weltweit bei Metal Blade Records. Anssi Kippo produzierte die Scheibe anhand analoger Aufnahmen auf Band. Die erste Single "For Those About To Fight For Metal bekommt ihr hier auf die Ohren: metalblade.com/ensiferum
Tracklist:
01. Ajattomasta Unesta
02. For Those About To Fight For Metal
03. Way Of The Warrior
04. Two Paths
05. King Of Storms
06. Feast With Valkyries
07. Don't You Say
08. I Will Never Kneel
09. God Is Dead
10. Hail To The Victor
11. Unettomaan Aikaan
12. God Is Dead (Alternative Version)
13. Don't You Say (Alternative Version)
Quelle: Metal Blade