Am 15. September erscheint Ensiferums siebtes Album Two Paths weltweit bei Metal Blade Records. Anssi Kippo produzierte die Scheibe anhand analoger Aufnahmen auf Band. Die erste Single "For Those About To Fight For Metal bekommt ihr hier auf die Ohren: metalblade.com/ensiferum

Tracklist:

01. Ajattomasta Unesta

02. For Those About To Fight For Metal

03. Way Of The Warrior

04. Two Paths

05. King Of Storms

06. Feast With Valkyries

07. Don't You Say

08. I Will Never Kneel

09. God Is Dead

10. Hail To The Victor

11. Unettomaan Aikaan

12. God Is Dead (Alternative Version)

13. Don't You Say (Alternative Version)

Quelle: Metal Blade

0 KommentareLord Obirah

