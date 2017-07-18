10 Headbänga online
18.07.2017, 00:06 Uhr: Neues Album von Inanimate Existence

Am 25.08.2017 erscheint das neue Album Underneath A Melting Sky der Prog/Technical Deather Inanimate Existence. Die Platte wird via The Artisan Era veröffentlicht.

Inanimate Existence - Underneath A Melting Sky

Tracklist:
1. Forever To Burn
2. Underneath a Melting Sky
3. In Moonlight I Am Reborn
4. Blood of the Beggar
5. The Old Man in the Meadow
6. The Djinn
7. The Unseen Self
8. Formula of Spores

Quelle: Mind Eraser PR

