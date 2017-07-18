Nächste News: Travellers Video von Ten

Am 25.08.2017 erscheint das neue Album Underneath A Melting Sky der Prog/Technical Deather Inanimate Existence. Die Platte wird via The Artisan Era veröffentlicht.

Tracklist:

1. Forever To Burn

2. Underneath a Melting Sky

3. In Moonlight I Am Reborn

4. Blood of the Beggar

5. The Old Man in the Meadow

6. The Djinn

7. The Unseen Self

8. Formula of Spores

Quelle: Mind Eraser PR

