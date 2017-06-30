Vorherige News: Video von Granada: Sincronizado



Am 25. August bringen die schwedischen Metaller Portrait ihr neues Album Burn The World weltweit bei Metal Blade Records heraus!

Surft gleich auf metalblade.com/portrait, um die erste Single zu hören, das Titelstück von Burn The World!

Tracklist:

01. Saturn Return (Intro)

02. Burn The World

03. Likfassna

04. Flaming Blood

05. Mine To Reap

06. Martyrs

07. Further She Rode

08. The Sower's Cross (Cd Bonus Track)

09. To Die For

10. Pure Of Heart

Quelle: Metal Blade

0 Kommentare

