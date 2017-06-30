10 Headbänga online
Suche: Erweiterte Suche
MinKonzerte in München
und Umgebung (41)
30.06.2017 Dying Death Date
30.06.2017 Kyle Gass Band
07.07.2017 Trveheim Warm-Up Show
09.07.2017 Orden Ogan
20.07.2017 Deez Nuts
26.07.2017 Prong
27.07.2017 Death Angel
MinReviews (9893)
MinInterviews (502)
MinLive-Berichte (666)
MinMetal-Videos (2373)
MinNavigation
MinKommentare
MinArtikel des Tages
Review:
Rossomahaar

Interview:
Slaktare

Live-Bericht:
Lacuna Coil

Video:
Toxic Heart
MinRSS RSS
MinAtom Atom
MinIn eigener Sache

Valid XHTML 1.0 Transitional

Valid CSS!

Valid RSS

Valid Atom 1.0

 

News

Vorherige News: Video von Granada: Sincronizado

27.06.2017, 22:12 Uhr: Portrait kündigen neues Album Burn The World an und stellen erste Single vor

Am 25. August bringen die schwedischen Metaller Portrait ihr neues Album Burn The World weltweit bei Metal Blade Records heraus!

Surft gleich auf metalblade.com/portrait, um die erste Single zu hören, das Titelstück von Burn The World!

Portrait - Burn The World

Tracklist:
01. Saturn Return (Intro)
02. Burn The World
03. Likfassna
04. Flaming Blood
05. Mine To Reap
06. Martyrs
07. Further She Rode
08. The Sower's Cross (Cd Bonus Track)
09. To Die For
10. Pure Of Heart

Quelle: Metal Blade

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite

© www.heavyhardes.de

 