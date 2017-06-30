News
27.06.2017, 22:12 Uhr: Portrait kündigen neues Album Burn The World an und stellen erste Single vor
Am 25. August bringen die schwedischen Metaller Portrait ihr neues Album Burn The World weltweit bei Metal Blade Records heraus!
Surft gleich auf metalblade.com/portrait, um die erste Single zu hören, das Titelstück von Burn The World!
Tracklist:
01. Saturn Return (Intro)
02. Burn The World
03. Likfassna
04. Flaming Blood
05. Mine To Reap
06. Martyrs
07. Further She Rode
08. The Sower's Cross (Cd Bonus Track)
09. To Die For
10. Pure Of Heart
Quelle: Metal Blade