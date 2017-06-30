Nächste News: Neues Album von Rabid Bitch Of The North

Khazaddum werden am 19.08.2017 ihr neues Album Plagues Upon Arda veröffentlichen. Vorab kann man sich den Track "Masters Of The Plains" anhören.

Tracklist:

1. The Halls Of Khazad-Dum

2. The Deathless Crown

3. Lord Of Isengard

4. Legion Of The White Hand

5. The Fell Rider's Scourge

6. The Black Hand Of Gorthaur

7. Masters Of The Plains

8. Shelob The Great

9. Oathbreaker's Curse

Quelle: Clawhammer

