10 Headbänga online
Suche: Erweiterte Suche
MinKonzerte in München
und Umgebung (43)
26.06.2017 Terror
27.06.2017 Queensryche
30.06.2017 Dying Death Date
30.06.2017 Kyle Gass Band
07.07.2017 Trveheim Warm-Up Show
09.07.2017 Orden Ogan
20.07.2017 Deez Nuts
MinReviews (9884)
MinInterviews (502)
MinLive-Berichte (666)
MinMetal-Videos (2372)
MinNavigation
MinKommentare
MinArtikel des Tages
Review:
Lizzies

Interview:
Evergrey

Live-Bericht:
Stimilion

Video:
The Burning
MinRSS RSS
MinAtom Atom
MinIn eigener Sache

Valid XHTML 1.0 Transitional

Valid CSS!

Valid RSS

Valid Atom 1.0

 

News

Nächste News: Neues Album von Rabid Bitch Of The North
Vorherige News: Lyric Video von Decrepit Birth: Hieroglyphic

22.06.2017, 21:40 Uhr: Khazaddum: Neues Album im Anmarsch

Khazaddum werden am 19.08.2017 ihr neues Album Plagues Upon Arda veröffentlichen. Vorab kann man sich den Track "Masters Of The Plains" anhören.

Khazaddum - Plagues Upon Arda

Tracklist:
1. The Halls Of Khazad-Dum
2. The Deathless Crown
3. Lord Of Isengard
4. Legion Of The White Hand
5. The Fell Rider's Scourge
6. The Black Hand Of Gorthaur
7. Masters Of The Plains
8. Shelob The Great
9. Oathbreaker's Curse

Quelle: Clawhammer

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite

© www.heavyhardes.de

 