News
Nächste News: Single von Conjuring Fate: A Primal Desire
Vorherige News: Neuer Song von Terror Empire: Times Of War
22.06.2017, 21:40 Uhr: Gods Of Silence: Neues Album im Anmarsch
Am 08.09.2017 erscheint das neue Album Neverland der schweizer Melodic Metaller Gods Of Silence. Die Platte wird via Rock Of Angels Records veröffentlicht.
Tracklist:
01. Gods of Silence (Intro)
02. Army of Liars
03. Against the Wall
04. Neverland
05. Full Moon
06. The Phoenix
07. Demons
08. Wonderful Years
09. Alone
10. You Mean Nothing More To Me
11. All My Life
Quelle: Rock'n'Growl Promotion