22.06.2017, 21:40 Uhr: Gods Of Silence: Neues Album im Anmarsch

Am 08.09.2017 erscheint das neue Album Neverland der schweizer Melodic Metaller Gods Of Silence. Die Platte wird via Rock Of Angels Records veröffentlicht.

Gods Of Silence - Neverland

Tracklist:
01. Gods of Silence (Intro)
02. Army of Liars
03. Against the Wall
04. Neverland
05. Full Moon
06. The Phoenix
07. Demons
08. Wonderful Years
09. Alone
10. You Mean Nothing More To Me
11. All My Life

Quelle: Rock'n'Growl Promotion

