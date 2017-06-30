Nächste News: Single von Conjuring Fate: A Primal Desire

Am 08.09.2017 erscheint das neue Album Neverland der schweizer Melodic Metaller Gods Of Silence. Die Platte wird via Rock Of Angels Records veröffentlicht.

Tracklist:

01. Gods of Silence (Intro)

02. Army of Liars

03. Against the Wall

04. Neverland

05. Full Moon

06. The Phoenix

07. Demons

08. Wonderful Years

09. Alone

10. You Mean Nothing More To Me

11. All My Life

Quelle: Rock'n'Growl Promotion

