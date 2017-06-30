Nächste News: Albumstream von The Summoned

Die Progressive / Tech Death Metaller Entropy werden am 11.08.2017 ihr neues Album Of Chaos And Salt über Vmbrella veröffentlichen.

Tracklist:

1. The Mind Inverted

2. The Apory Of Existence

3. Omnipotence Paradox

4. Dissimulating Apologia

5. Rebirth: Rebuild, Advance, Redo

6. Embrace Entropy

7. The Hallway

8. Maelstrom

9. Taken Away By The Tides

Quelle: Mind Eraser PR

