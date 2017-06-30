6 Headbänga online
16.06.2017, 00:39 Uhr: Neues Album von Entropy

Die Progressive / Tech Death Metaller Entropy werden am 11.08.2017 ihr neues Album Of Chaos And Salt über Vmbrella veröffentlichen.

Entropy - Of Chaos And Salt

Tracklist:
1. The Mind Inverted
2. The Apory Of Existence
3. Omnipotence Paradox
4. Dissimulating Apologia
5. Rebirth: Rebuild, Advance, Redo
6. Embrace Entropy
7. The Hallway
8. Maelstrom
9. Taken Away By The Tides

Quelle: Mind Eraser PR

