16.06.2017, 00:39 Uhr: Neues Album von Entropy
Die Progressive / Tech Death Metaller Entropy werden am 11.08.2017 ihr neues Album Of Chaos And Salt über Vmbrella veröffentlichen.
Tracklist:
1. The Mind Inverted
2. The Apory Of Existence
3. Omnipotence Paradox
4. Dissimulating Apologia
5. Rebirth: Rebuild, Advance, Redo
6. Embrace Entropy
7. The Hallway
8. Maelstrom
9. Taken Away By The Tides
Quelle: Mind Eraser PR